Durban - While there has been much hype created around Fire and Fury: Inside the White House, a book on US President Donald Trump, local bookshops believe it will not surpass sales of The President’s Keepers.

The President’s Keepers, penned by South African journalist Jacques Pauw, provided insight into the allegedly underhanded dealings of South African President Jacob Zuma and officials in top government positions.

Speaking to the Daily News, Peter Adams of Adams Books in Musgrave Centre confirmed they would be stocking the book on Trump written by American journalist Michael Wolff.

“We have not received any calls for pre-orders for the book. There will be lots of interest because it is about politics, but I think it appeals to an international market. It will not be as big as The President’s Keepers, which broke sales records,” Adams said.

Leigh Jackman of Exclusive Books said Fire and Fury, which is published by Henry Holt and locally represented by Jonathan Ball, is expected to land on local shelves next week.

“Our stores have all ordered, and we are expecting decent sales, although it is hard to tell how many and how long it will take to sell out. We are expecting it to be on the best- seller list,” she said.

The book, which has since been leaked online, is about Trump’s antics during his presidential campaign. The book claims there are those around him who believe he is unfit for office.

It also takes a look at the ongoing conflict between Trump and North Korea.

In America, publishers have had to order more copies owing to the immense interest in the book.

Taking to Twitter, Trump said:. “Michael Wolff is a total loser who made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book. He used Sloppy Steve Bannon, who cried when he got fired and begged for his job. Now Sloppy Steve has been dumped like a dog by almost everyone. Too bad!”

Trump further claimed the book is full of lies and that he never communicated with Wolff.

