Durban - Two schoolboys have been killed in Durban after being knocked over by a minibus taxi on Thursday morning.

Robert Mckenzie, KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Services spokesperson, said “Just after 8am this morning paramedics from the KZN Department of Health’s Emergency Medical Services responded to a tragic crash where two children sadly lost their lives after being hit by a minibus taxi on Dumisani Makhaye Drive in Newlands West, Durban.”

“When paramedics arrived on scene they were directed to the two boys, aged six and 11. Sadly both children, who had been on their way to school, had sustained fatal injuries and were declared deceased at the scene,” he said.

He said the police were also on the scene and will be investigating the circumstances which led to the collision.

Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane, police spokesperson, said he can confirm that the two schoolboys were killed, however, details surrounding the cause of the incident are unknown.

“This morning a Toyota Quantum driver lost control of his taxi and knocked the victims. They sustained injuries and were both certified dead at the scene. Charges of culpable homicide were opened at KwaMashu police station for investigation,” Zwane said.

