Itumeleng Khune and other Kaizer Chiefs players, support staff and ball-boys take evasive action as they leave the pitch at Moses Mabhida Stadium. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Durban- Two more people have handed themselves to police in connection to the fan violence at Moses Mabhida stadium.

Brigadier Jay Naicker, the KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson said the suspects face charges of public violence.

“Nolwethu Cokotha, 29 and Zibongile Njona, 27 made a brief appearance in court and they were granted bail of R1 000 each pending their next court appearance. They will join their seven other co-accused when they appear in court on 25 May 2018,” he said.

This brings to nine the number of people who have been arrested in the aftermath of the Nedbank Cup semi-final that happened at Moses Mabhida stadium.

The damage caused was estimated to be about R2.6 million.

“We are encouraged by the fact that these accused have handed themselves over and are co-operating with investigators and prosecutors. We are confident that the outstanding suspects will do the same. Warrants of arrest will be obtained to arrest those that do not handed themselves over shortly,” Naicker said.

Daily News



