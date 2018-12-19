The pop up night club in Lagoon Drive, uMhlanga. Sibonelo Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - THE Durban North-Umhlanga Community Policing Forum (CPF) and residents living close to Lagoon Drive have raised concerns about the proliferation of nightclubs in the area, saying these would lower their property values. The CPF said it was battling to control the pubs, including a recently opened establishment.

The pub opened early this month and Haden Searles, the CPF chairperson, said people had been complaining since.

“The upsurge of night clubs in the area compromises people’s peace and safety.

“Residents have been complaining about noise, and questions of compliance were also raised.

"We’ve requested the deputy mayor (Fawzia Peer) to look into the matter as it is a council issue. The rates base of uMhlanga is huge for council,” he said.

Searles said even though there were police operations in the area about two weeks ago, “in the greater scheme of things the city is doing very little to intervene”.

Resident Chad Russouw said: “Something like this does not do good to property values and only the city can give clarity on whether these are legal or not.”

Heinz de Boer, DA councillor, said he was informed that up to 2000 people had attended the opening of the new pub.

“Having dealt with property before when another club operated there, I can confirm that this property is not zoned to run a pub. No special consent has, to my knowledge, been granted,” he said.

De Boer said he was concerned that corrupt municipal officials were assisting the owners of the establishments to “cut corners”.

“I am being inundated by queries and complaints from residents. The issue has been raised at the CPF level, and I am trusting the municipality will now act with the necessary speed and determination in investigating the pubs.

"The associated risks with having such an establishment operating at peak season are great if the necessary permits and permissions are not in place,” De Boer said. He said the matter was reported to various city officials including Peer, chairperson of the city’s security cluster.

Gordon Mackay, a trustee of The Prosperity Family Trust which owns the property where the new pub is situated, said the trust was involved in a high court case to evict the tenants from the plot.

Mackay said no plans had been passed for the operation and that there was no trading licence as the trust had never given authorisation.

Peer confirmed that the matter was brought to her attention.

“I have since instructed the fire department to start by investigating fire safety compliance, which came back saying the establishment was compliant. The next step will be to look into whether their plans and licence to trade were passed,” she said.

Daily News