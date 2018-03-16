Durban - The National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of SA (Naptosa) and the SA Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) believe the provincial Department of Education is dragging its feet in getting to the bottom of racism allegations levelled against a Bluff high-school principal.

Naptosa’s Thirona Moodley said they had been trying to engage the department to look into claims at Grosvenor Girls’ High School for the past three years.

“We received complaints in 2015 and we have been badgering the department for help, but they have been slow to react,” Moodley said.

It is alleged principal Linda Jorgensen has directed racial slurs towards pupils of colour.

“She refers to pupils as having a drunken, coloured accent. She says black girls’ braids are dirty. She said former white schools are targeted, unlike black schools, which should be closely monitored,” Moodley said.

Naptosa and Sadtu believe that the department has failed to protect pupils and teachers.

“There are no consequences for the principal, who continues her rampage on a daily basis. There is no urgency on the side of the department to have this matter resolved,” Sadtu’s Nomarashiya Caluza said.

Moodley said they were hoping for a resolution to the matter before it spiralled out of control, like at other schools.

Last year, classes at George Campbell School of Technology were suspended after pupils went on a rampage.

In August, police were deployed to the school after running battles between pupils and teachers. A group of boys claimed that senior members of staff had made racist comments to black pupils.

Last week, police were called out to Parkhill High School in Greenwood Park after pupils protested outside the school, also claiming that they were being racially abused.

Moodley said the incidents were disturbing.

“This is an ongoing scenario at many schools. However, these are all allegations and can only be proven or defended if properly investigated. The school’s name and that of the principal’s are being dragged through the mud,” she said.

Commenting on the issue, Education MEC Mthandeni Dlungwana demanded that all pupils be treated equally, regardless of the colour of their skin.

“We call upon those few educators who continue to isolate pupils based on their culture or race to work with us in trying to build a united society.

“Our schools do not need racial conflict, and therefore we are going to punish any acts of racism and intolerance,” he said.

Jorgensen said she was not in a position to comment.

“In terms of protocol, I am required to submit any intended propaganda or media-related statements directly to the school governing body and to the Department of Basic Education.

“Accordingly, this has been attended to. I have been assured that this will be dealt with at the DBE level,” she said.

Daily News