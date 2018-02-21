Durban - Emotions ran high at the city hall during the eThekwini Municipality’s executive committee (Exco) meeting this week after a call was made to support what the DA allegedly called “more power” to ward committees, at the expense of elected officials.

Heinz de Boer, DA Exco councillor, said giving such power to ward committees would create problems for both councillors and community projects.

“You will find committee members doing what they should not be doing. They would be going to project sites where they would be interfering with the work of councillors,” De Boer said.

After the meeting, De Boer said it was a “reality” that ward committees tended to overstep their boundaries and encroach on ward councillors’ duties.

“Committee members have power to a certain extent. They have advisory power, but, from our experience, they go around as if they are councillors. Our aim was to ensure that we don’t allow a situation where the existing system is undermined,” he said.

DA leader Zwakele Mncwango’s plea for an explanation for the move was unsuccessful.

Mncwango said the question was whether the minutes from the Speaker’s office get sent to the relevant departments.

“We support this if it is to enhance service delivery. This mustn’t be a gap for ward committees to by-pass ward councillors and interact directly with officials because that, on its own, is dangerous,” Mncwango said.

Mayor Zandile Gumede and ANC councillor Barbara Fortein defended the move and reminded the opposition that recommendations went through the Speaker’s office.

