Durban - How do you kill your own father?

That is the question residents of Verulam, north of Durban are asking after a man allegedly killed his father over the preparation of dog food on Monday night.

Prem Balram, of Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) said they received a call on their emergency line from a caller who found blood stains near her neighbours home on Bridgeford Drive in Mount View.

"Reaction officers met the deceased son at the scene. He informed officers that on his return from work he queried about his father's whereabouts. His 47-year-old brother informed him that his father was picked up in a red car by an unknown person and had not returned," Balram said.

"The brother then became suspicious when he noticed blood in the yard. He then pointed out a trail of blood leading to the family temple. The bloodied body of 67-year-old man was found lying face up on the floor," Balram added.

It is alleged the man had suffered wounds to his face, head and chest, a broken jaw and a broken rib.

Balram said the son was arrested on the scene.

"During an interview, he informed Reaction officers that he murdered his father with an iron pipe during a dispute over the cooking of food for the family’s three dogs," Balram said.

Verulam police could not be reached for comment on the murder.

Daily News