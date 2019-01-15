Durban - The Verulam man accused of raping his stepdaughter more than 900 times made his first appearance for the new year in the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Monday. The case was adjourned to Friday for the 43-year-old accused to be brought to court from Westville Prison.

The man who was arrested in June faces charges of sexual grooming, exposure of a child to pornography, sexual assault, and child neglect.

Prosecutor San Bhartu said the 10-year-old girl claimed in an interview she had been raped every second day between 2013 and 2018.

The court ordered that the child be re-interviewed during the school holidays for the second time.

The accused is being represented by Legal Aid SA.

In July Chief magistrate Irfaan Khalil refused bail on the basis that the accused was found to be a threat to society and to the child.

The child remains in a place of safety.

Daily News