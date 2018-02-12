Durban - Junaid Singh, the survivor of a hit-and-run accident that killed two of his friends while they were changing a tyre on the M4 near Blue Lagoon, said he feared the driver may run before she is sentenced.

Singh, 29, who had survived the accident with broken bones and had spent more than a week in hospital, had expected Kearadilwe Refilwe Modise Moloto to go straight to jail after being convicted on Friday instead of her R20 000 bail being extended until her sentencing on April 16.

Moloto was found guilty in the Durban Regional Court on charges of culpable homicide, reckless and negligent driving and failing to perform the duties of a driver after an accident.

She had pleaded not guilty on all the charges and had claimed that she was not aware that she had caused the accident that killed Phoenix residents Sumeer Maharaj, 26, and Pravin Mahabir, 25.

“I waited for two long years to find closure and justice. I am happy that finally she was convicted, but I am worried she will be outside until April. Who knows what she can do between now and then. I pray that she does not run away,” said Singh.

Healing

He said he was still trying to come to terms with the loss of his friends and hoped that seeing the woman responsible going to jail for a long time would help him in his healing process.

Moloto, of Gauteng, was driving her black Kia on the Ruth First Northern M4 Freeway on May 18, 2016 when she struck Maharaj and Mahabir. They were helping Singh, also of Phoenix, change a flat tyre on his bakkie. Their respective vehicles were parked on the yellow lane near the Blue Lagoon on-ramp.

Moloto did not stop after the collision. Mahabir died at the scene and Maharaj died in hospital the next day. Moloto had filed a false accident report and tried to repair her car by taking it to a local panel beater, who then reported the matter to police after recognising the colour and model of the vehicle mentioned in media reports.

On Sunday, Singh said the trial was unbearable for him because Moloto had pleaded not guilty from day one.

“I could not even face her throughout the trial. She did not show any remorse. I am hoping that she gets the maximum sentence,” he said.

He still had nightmares about the crash and was too traumatised to drive long distances.

“I used to drive trucks for a living. Since the accident, I have quit my job and am unemployed,” he said.

