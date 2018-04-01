The N2 southbound however, still has a minor backlog and clean up is in progress.

Durban - The N3 northbound and southbound have been re-opened following protests near Mooi River toll plaza on Monday morning, the N3 Toll Concession said.

This was according to their Twitter page.

Police Minister Bheki Cele's spokesperson Nonkululeko Phokane meanwhile, said Cele and the KwaZulu-Natal police management attended to the Mooi River protest following reports of looting and major traffic delays caused by protesters from a nearby settlement who blocked the N3 northbound and southbound, R103 and R62 near Mooi River toll plaza, resulting in chaos and disorder on the national road on Monday morning.

“Police operations are already underway to manage the chaotic situation in Mooi River. The Public Order Unit of the SAPS is already on site,” Phokane said.

Video footage and pictures were shared on social media shows people in the area looting a burning truck.



