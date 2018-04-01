Durban - Police have opened an investigation into the horror crash that killed two people in New Germany last Tuesday.

CCTV footage of the crash has emerged and shows the police van skipping a red traffic light and crashing into a red Toyota Yaris.

Rescue Care Paramedics responded to the scene of the incident where they found that a police vehicle and a car had collided before the police vehicle overturned coming to rest on its side, said Garrith Jamieson of Rescue Care.

“Two occupants from the vehicle a male and a female were found to be severely entrapped in the wreckage. They had sustained major injuries and when assessed by Paramedics it was found that they had passed away due to the severity of their injuries. The policeman and two other occupants from the vehicle had sustained moderate injuries and were stabilised on the scene by Advanced Life Support Paramedics before being transported to a nearby hospital for the further care that they required,” said Jamieson.

At the time of the incident, Captain Nqobile Gwala, police spokesperson said two people were certified dead at the scene and charges of culpable homicide were opened at Pinetown police station for investigation.

Gwala said that the policeman who survived the crash is still in hospital in a serious condition.

