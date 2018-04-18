Vivian Reddy feels that President Cyril Ramaphosa will have a positive effect on the economy. Photo: Facebook

Durban - The Federation For Radical Economic Transformation (FFRET) has been hit with an interim court interdict following their disruption construction at the multi-billion rand Oceans Umhlanga development on Wednesday.

Oceans Umhlanga (PTY) LTD, Double Ring Seven Trading (PTY) LTD and Edison Power KZN (PTY) LTD filed an urgent application to interdict FFRET (first respondent) and eight of its affiliates to stop disrupting operations at the company’s construction sites around Durban. The businesses are owned by Durban businessman Vivian Reddy.

The Durban High Court ordered the respondents, including Delangokubona Business Forum to stop threatening, intimidating, harassing or assaulting the applicants’ employees, contractors, subcontractors and any other persons employed by the applicants.

Construction sites that the Federation should not interfere with are the Dr Pixley KaSeme Hospital, Oceans Umhlanga and the KwaDukuza/Stanger development (mall).

The Federation and its affiliates were interdicted and restrained from preventing the applicants from accessing or exiting the project sites; interfering with or disrupting the works performed by the respondents and accessing, gathering or trespassing at the project sites.

The police also were also directed by the order to provide assistance and protection to the Sheriff of the Court when executing the court order.

The Federation and its affiliates were directed to pay the costs of the application.

The interim interdict shall remain effective pending the finalisation of the application and the respondents until May 3 to file responding papers.

Brian Mpono, chief of staff in Reddy’s office said workers had returned to work on Thursday.

The Federation was immediately available by the time of publishing.

