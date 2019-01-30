Sfundo Cele also known as Sbongamambo Mkhize of Jolivet area, Highflats. Picture: SAPS

Durban - KZN police are looking for any information that could help them arrest a man who is allegedly involved in a murder in the Highflats area in 2018 and has been on the run since. According to police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala a warrant of arrest has been issued for Sfundo Cele also known as Sbongamambo Mkhize of Jolivet area, Highflats.

Cele is alleged to have assaulted and fatally stabbed Kwanele Radebe,22, on July 16, 2018.

Gwala said Cele fled the scene on foot after the incident and has been on the run since then.

"A case of murder was opened for investigation. A warrant for his arrest has been issued by the court.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts is requested to urgently contact the investigating officer Constable Thabane Biyase on 076 071 7748/039 835 3280 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. You can remain anonymous.

Daily News