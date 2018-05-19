Dozens of angry pupils from Sparks Estate Secondary gathered outside the Department of Education district offices in Umbilo on Monday demanding answers about alleged corruption at their school. Picture Latoya Newman

Durban - Dozens of angry pupils from Sparks Estate Secondary gathered outside the Department of Education district offices in Umbilo on Monday demanding answers about alleged corruption at their school.



Pupils and parents claim that more than a half a million rand has been embezzled by the schools principal and senior management.



They said at the end of the academic year last year letters were sent out with the final term reports indicating that the principal had been suspended.

However, when they returned, the principal was back at school.

The angry pupils were briefly addressed by officials from the department who said they are meeting with parents and student representatives and would address that meeting.

The parties went into the boardroom of the Acton Road offices.



Pupils remained outside in the car park waiting for feedback.

