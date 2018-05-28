Durban - Police have launched an investigation into a shooting between a gang of hijackers and community members that led to the death of n ine-year-old Sadia Sukhraj in Shallcross on Monday.





The drama started when a man dropping off his daughter in Shallcross was hijacked of his Hyundai near the Marklands Secondary School entrance by two gunmen. A person who witnessed the drama unfold, and who is believed to be an off-duty police officer, apparently fired several shots at the fleeing vehicle.

The hijacker lost control of the car a few hundred metres away and veered into a park at the corner of Caucasus and Himalaya drives. It is believed that one of the hijackers was arrested at the scene, while another tumbled out of the vehicle dead. A third is thought to have escaped.









Devika Sukhraj, aunt of Sadia's father said the little girl was a bubbly child.





"She loved the family, she loved people. She enjoyed going out and enjoying herself with her family," s he said.





Some of the hobbies the Grade 4 pupil was watching videos and playing swingball.





"She was a very spiritual child. Her name means chosen of God," Devika said.

She said Sadia had planned to go into ministry and help her dad who is a pastor.





She said Sadia would also help her to take care of her seven-month-old baby brother and was very close to the infant.





"She loved him a lot and even prayed for him this morning before she went to school," she said.





Family, neighbours and friends came in their numbers to pay respects to Sadia's distraught family.

This after police had cordoned off the area where the first shooting happened which was on the driveway of a daycare centre and opposite a high school.





The crime scene was 500 metres away where the hijackers allegedly exchanged bullets with members of the community.





Police spokesperson Nqobile Gwala said one alleged hijacker was shot dead at the scene, one was arrested and another escaped.



