Durban - The N2, near Stanger, had to be closed to traffic while emergency teams rushed to free a truck driver who was entrapped in his heavy duty vehicle during a crash on Friday. A medical rescue had to land on the roadway, in order to transport the critically injured man.

It is alleged that the truck rear-ended another truck on the busy stretch of road. IPSS Medical Rescue attended to the scene.

"The driver was extricated by KwaDukuza Fire Department. He was critically injured and was treated at the scene by IPSS Medical Rescue Advanced Life Support paramedics," Paul Herbst of IPSS, said.

Herbst said the N2, between Zinkwazi and Stanger was closed while the teams waited for a medical chopper to rush the man to hospital.





In a separate crash in at Shaka's Rock on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast on Thursday, five people were injured when the car they were in rolled several times on the south bound section of the N2.

Herbst said the front seat passenger was entrapped in the wreckage and had to be freed by the Kwadakuza Fire and rescue services using the Jaws of Life.

"All the patients were treated on scene and transported by IPSS Medical Rescue to hospital for further care," he said.

