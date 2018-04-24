Annelene Pillay's mother Charmaine and her neighbour Sorriaya Naidoo were relieved after her daughter's killer pleaded guilty on Tuesday. Picture: Sne Masuku

Durban - The family of the woman who was gunned down in a hail of bullets by her ex-boyfriend cried tears of joy outside the Durban High Court on Tuesday when he pleaded guilty to her murder.

Annelene Pillay was shot while leaving her workplace in Rossburgh on November 29 in 2016. The incident was caught on CCTV.

On Tuesday, he ex-boyfriend, Tyrone Pillay,33, pleaded guilty at the Durban High Court and said his actions were the result of anger and a feeling of neglect after Annelene stopped taking his calls and ignored him.





His anger boiled over, he said when he heard that she had moved on romantically.

He said he and Annelene dated for 10 years when their relationship ended.

"I tied to communicate with her several times to meet her and try to resolve what was happening, but she would not take my calls. I even called her sisters to get hold of her but it was all in vain," he said.

He said when all failed he decided to track her car and confirmed that she was at work.

He said he then drove there and waited for her.

He said he approached her while walking down the stairs at her work and fired shots at her.

Pillay also pleaded guilty to possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Annelene's mother Charmaine said she would sleep peacefully now that her daughter's killer had come clean.

