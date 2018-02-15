Durban - Twelve suspected prostitutes were arrested when police raided three known brothels in the uMbilo area on Friday morning. The raid comes after a number of complaints by locals of brothels mushrooming in the uMbilo and Glenwood suburbs recently.

The raids were part of the relaunch of Operation Fiyela and involved Metro Police and police officers from uMbilo, Rapid Rail, Cato Manor and Mayville.

Police chase after men during a raid at a brothel in uMbilo Pics : Se-Anne Rall





Lieutenant Colonel Stanley Perumal, uMbilo SAPS Visible Policing Commander, said the operation was the first of many, aimed at cleaning up the streets of uMbilo and surrounding areas.

In the weeks leading up to the raid, police worked closely with members of the Community Policing Forum (CPF) to identify "problem houses" in the area.

“We searched properties in Shrewsberry Avenue, Campbell Road and Clark Grove. We did not make any arrests at the first property by at the second and third properties, we arrested a total of 12 women for prostitution and six men for not having their necessary citizenship documentation with them. We also recovered knives, alcohol, dagga, cellphones and other items used during the consumption of drugs. These included glass tubes,” he said.

Police search a group of men during a raid at three brothels in uMbilo on Friday. Picture: Se-Anne Rall/Daily News

Perumal said while they were busy with the raids, they arrested three men for a separate matter.

“We received information about three men in the Dalton area with a firearm. Members proceeded and found the men, matching the description that was given. They were seated in a car. Our offices recovered a firearm from them and found dagga in the car,” Perumal said.

He added that there will be a number of operations taking place in the area.

Daily News