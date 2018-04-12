Durban - An elderly woman has died after being run over by a vehicle on Thursday afternoon.

Garrith Jamieson, Rescue Care Paramedics Operations Director, said he received information that the woman that was flown to hospital on Thursday passed away during the night.

Rescue Care Paramedics had responded to the scene of the incident after the woman was knocked by a vehicle on Village Road in Kloof, northwest of Durban.

“On arrival they found the critically injured lady in the roadway. She had sustained critical injuries and Advanced Life Support Paramedics worked to stabilise her on the scene and called in the assistance of an Aeromedical Helicopter operated by Black Eagle and IPSS Medical. The patient was placed on a manual ventilator on the scene and stabilised before being flown to a Durban hospital for the urgent care that she required,” Jamieson said.