Vusi Mazibuko Moses Mabhida stadium manager and eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede at a press briefing on the damage caused by rioters at the weekend. Photo Mphathi Nxumalo.

Durban- The cost of the damage to Moses Mabhida Stadium was R2.6 million, eThekwini Mayor, Zandile Gumede said on Wednesday.

Speaking a press briefing at the stadium, Gumede also condemned the violence and said it gave a poor reflection of South Africa.

The briefing comes as Phelelani Jojisa was due to make his second court appearance at the Durban Regional Court later on Wednesday.





Jojisa is is accused of pitch invasion and obstructing police officers during the Nedbank semi-final game between Kaizer Chiefs and Free State Stars.

His family ask why was he singled out when there were many people who were rioting.

Chiefs lost the semi-final game to Free State Stars 2-0. The loss angered supporters who invaded the pitch and had running battles with police and security guards at the game.

In footage that has been widely circulated on social media, it shows a security guard being kicked and assaulted with chairs.

Other footage also shows video cameras being broken during the chaos.

The violence that erupted received widespread condemnation with political parties calling for investigations to find out what went wrong during last weekend's.



The incident also was condemned by Premier Soccer League Chairman who said police who were at the ground were responsible for letting the situation get out of hand.

