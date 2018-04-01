Durban - A female fell from a vehicle roof top tent and sustained what paramedics believe is a spinal injury on Sunday morning.

The incident took place in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, during Splashy Fen, the annual music festival.

According to the IPSS Medical Rescue Facebook page, IPSS Medical Rescue is the preferred medical provider to the Splashy Fen festival.

Paul Herbst, IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson, said: “The IPSS on-site medical officer activated the IPSS air ambulance operated by Black Eagle aviation to fly the patient to hospital for the further care she required.”





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A Splashy Fen attendee was left injured after she fell from a vehicle roof top tent and sustained what paramedics believed to be a spinal injury. Video: IPSS Medical Rescue

Herbst said they used the Volvo XC90, which is a response unit used as an extraction vehicle in terrain where conventional ambulances lack adequate clearance.

Herbst commended the event organisers for their internal efficiencies during the incident.

The music festival runs over Easter weekend, from March 29 to April 2. There is art, a kids zone, musicians and much more.

Daily News