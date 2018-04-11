Firefighters battled a blaze that broke out in Lonsdale Hotel on Dr Pixley KaSeme (West) Street on Monday. Picture Rescue Care

Durban- Firefighters battled a blaze that broke out in Lonsdale Hotel on Dr Pixley KaSeme (West) Street on Monday.

Emergency services including paramedics descended on the area and had cordoned off parts of the busy street. Traffic in the area backed up as motorists rubber-necked and curious onlookers stood on the pavements while firefighters fought the inferno.

Huge columns of thick grey smoke billowed from on the windows.





No injuries had been reported the time of reporting. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

The hotel is allegedly used to accommodate students who attend universities in Durban.

This is a developing story.

