Durban - A joint operation between various police specialised units including the Hawks led to the arrests of six people in Phoenix on Thursday.

According to a police source, the gang, known as the "Bloods" gang, had been allegedly dealing in drugs and behind a spate of other crimes in the area for many years.

The task team had been following up on various leads and pounced on the gang on Thursday morning.

The gang which consists of three famliy members at its apex was due to appear in court on Friday.

During the raid, police recovered R97 156 in cash, two pistols, a shotgun, 64 live rounds of ammunition, 1 836 heroin caps, 138 heroin straws, 80 large crack cocaine pieces, 30 mandrax tablets, three bags cocaine, two Ecstasy pills and 186g of dagga.





Ethekwini North SAPS Cluster commander, Major General Lucas Ngobeni describes how police took down one of the country's biggest drug cartels

Police minister, Fikile Mbalula who was in Durban was shown the haul on Friday by eThekwini North SAPS cluster commander, Major General Lucas Ngobeni who took him through how police busted the gang.

The gang is due to appear in the Durban Magistrates Court on charges of drug dealing, failing to safeguard their firearms, resisting arrest and assault.

The gang is believed to have a network that spans across the country.