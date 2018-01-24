Durban - The National Practitioners Association of SA (Nafupa SA) has said that they will not back down from their call that Indian and white funeral operators to stay away from townships and rural areas, as of February 1.

Speaking at a media briefing in uMlazi on Wednesday, the association’s Muzi Hlengwa, disputed claims that they would attack white and Indian-owned.

Hlengwa, Nafupa SA president, said they are not being racist by calling for black residents to support black business.

“This is what we call ‘township economy’. Black people's money must stay with black people. We want them to know that black areas are now reserved for black business,” Hlengwa said.

He added, “We are not asking. We are tired of asking. We are now telling them. Stay away from our areas.”





Adding to his president's sentiments, Nkosentsha Shezi, the association's secretary-general, said they are merely calling for stake in the industry.

“Share the business with us. We are also relying on this industry to feed our families. We want equality now," he said.

He added that black people with policies at non black funeral service providers must cancel their policies.

Shezi said they (Nafupa SA) will step in to assist.

"Call us and we will deal with them. They will serve justice to our people. If they refuse, call us. They shall pay," Shezi said.

The actions of the the association has drawn the attention of the MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Sihle Zikalala, who plans to meet them on Friday to "discuss issues relating to the burial industry in the province".

A press briefing will be held after the meeting on Friday.

