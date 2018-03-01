Siphosoxolo Reuben Hadebe with his fleet of handmade toy trucks. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - Inanda resident Siphosoxolo Reuben Hadebe builds manual- and remote-controlled toy trucks that are miniature versions of those seen daily on South African roads.

Rasta Reuben, as he is affectionately known, used recycled objects to build his trucks at his home.

He started building trucks in 2010, but people started noticing his work in 2012 after he had tried other ways to make a living.

“That’s when it went very well because of the response from the community and the people. They love it,” Hadebe said.

He chose to build trucks because he said they had a great deal of power and strength.

“I love big things.

“Heavy-duty engines, I love them, (their) sounds.

“I can build cars, but they don’t give me the same satisfaction as trucks,” he said.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Hadebe said the first item he built was a plane, followed by a helicopter and then a remote-controlled truck.

He said he first built the truck’s shell with wire, then installed the wiring, engine, head, dashboard, seats, radio, wheels, battery, and then everything else followed.

Hadebe used straightened wire, and bought panels and other items for the remote-controlled trucks.

Sometimes, he does not get the things he needs, on time.

“If I am stuck, it’s because I need a radio, wheels or new battery. So I don’t just sit and wait, I start another one and use whatever I have for it,” he explained.

Hadebe said he studied civil engineering for two-and-a-half years, which played a role in his crafts.

Trucks that are not panelled are priced from R120; those with the panels and radio, from R1 800; and remote-controlled ones from R2 500.

Daily News