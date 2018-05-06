Durban - If you are following the Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 series, keep an eye out for Margate model Kayleigh Anne Thompson, who has been selected as a cheerleader for the Sunrisers Hyderabad team.

The Daily News caught up with Thompson at the weekend before a game on Saturday where she performed with her squad, also known as The Orange Army.

She said she was thrilled to have the opportunity to be part of the squad and was thoroughly enjoying her time in her “home city”, Hyderabad.

“I’m in Hyderabad at the moment. I’ve been in India for just over a month and have been to Bangalore, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chandigarh and Jaipur. It’s been amazing travelling with my team. We all get on really well,” she said.

Thompson will travel to Delhi on Tuesday.





“We’ll be going to see the Taj Mahal. I can’t wait to see the seventh wonder of the world. Hopefully we make the finals so we go back to Mumbai as it’s my favourite city so far.”

The 22-year-old decided to try out for the squad because she loves dancing.

“I have been dancing practically my whole life. It was also a great opportunity to travel abroad and experience such amazing culture.

“I applied by sending a video of myself dancing, including details about my dancing experience. I found out around the end of February that I had been chosen to be a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad team. I am so excited and humbled for the opportunity.”

Thompson’s mother, Samantha Ziehl Thompson, said she was proud of her daughter: “Kayleigh went straight from school to au pair in Florida in the United States. She is not one to sit back and wait for opportunities and has always been independent.

“She filled out the applications and went through the process on her own. I’m exceptionally proud of her,” her mom added.

Daily News