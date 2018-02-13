The trench dug by a gang of men who crawled through a sewer tunnel to gain access to a business in Alexander Street, Ladysmith. Picture : Supplied

Durban - Police are on the hunt for a gang of men who crawled some 200 metres through a sewage tunnel in the hopes of stealing cash from an Automatic Teller Machine (ATM) inside a Ladysmith supermarket earlier this week. However, despite their attempts, the ATM was not damaged.

It is alleged that the men climbed down into the sewer and trekked through 280m of the pipe. According to a source, the men then dug a 6m trench and climbed up into the shop, situated in Alexandra Street.

Video: Supplied

“They tried to break open the ATM but to no avail. They could not crack it open, nor could they take any monies. In fact, the ATM is still working and it completely intact,” the source claimed.

Captain Nqobile Gwala, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, said the perpetrators caused damage to the premises.

“Ladysmith police are investigating a case of business burglary,” Gwala said.

