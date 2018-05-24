Durban - Parents of a Durban school pupil, a victim of bullying, have been told to transfer him to another school for his own safety.

The parents have also been denied the opportunity to lay a criminal charge after their Sastri College Grade 11 son was attacked on Friday in and outside the school by a group of bullies.

The pupil - who cannot be named because he is a minor - has been a victim since last year. A video clip emerged on Friday of an attack on him.

In December last year, the pupil was stabbed on his left thigh at school because he stood up for his friend who accidentally stepped on the shoe of a bully in the corridors.

The family were told at the Berea police station that a charge could not be laid because the pupils would get a criminal record and hamper their chances of employment.

The father said: “They twisted the knife when they pushed it in his leg. He had three stitches inside and five above the wound. The accused was transferred to another school. His group remained behind. Up until now the investigating officer has not contacted me. What if my son died?”

He added that last week his son was continuously bullied, and when he stood up for himself a group of boys attacked him in the corridors and during lunch breaks.

On Thursday, his son had to be escorted out of the school premises by security guards so that he could take a taxi home.

“On Friday, my son could not take it any more. He had to carry a stick outside the school gates to protect himself. He was met by a group of boys who then attacked him and other passengers in the taxi,” he said.

Again police denied them a chance to lay a charge. They advised the family to contact the school.





The father said the bullies were told to stay in the library during breaks and avoid contact with anyone until their parents could come to school.

“After spending the entire Wednesday in school, the principal met with us and gave us an ultimatum: my son must either be expelled or transferred to another school. They said the accused wanted to press charges against my son for attempted murder. Moving my son was for his own safety.

“My son averages B-plus grades at school. The guys who attacked him were suspended for a week,” he said.

The father believes the school has been sweeping acts of violence under the carpet to protect its reputation.

Kwazi Mthethwa, Department of Education spokesperson, said they take allegations of school violence seriously.

“In the past, we have been able to deal decisively with school violence across the province.We will continue toprotect both our learners and our educators. We expect the school principal to report any incidents to relevant officials for proper processing. We condemn the violence,” Mthethwa said.

Vee Gani, of the KZN Parents’ Association, said it was not logical for the school to give the parent the options of expulsion or transfer, and he was shocked at its response.

Gani said the assault was a criminal act.

“The method to curb school violence is to arrest the pupils and make them examples by putting them in a court of law. This will teach pupils that there are other methods to resolve a conflict. The law is too relaxed when it comes to school violence.”

The 22-second video of the incident shows the taxi leaving the school. The sound of bricks hitting the taxi panels can be heard. The taxi veers off the road on to the pavement.

A group of boys dressed in civilian clothing run out from behind the taxi. Other schoolchildren try to duck out of the way. One of the boys, wearing red shorts, blue jacket and sandals, has a hockey stick. Another in a black outfit with a white striped jersey holds a belt in his hand and strikes the taxi as it passes him.

Two boys chase after the taxi, striking it several times with the stick and belt. The driver avoids a large group of pupils walking on the side of the road. The driver also goes through a stop street to get away from the boys.

Anesh Rajbal, the taxi driver and a minibus taxi owner, has to pay for the damages to his vehicle. Rajbal, 59, transports schoolchildren from Bonela to Sastri College daily.





On the day of the incident, he was seated in the taxi waiting to fetch his load.

“I heard screams and shouts coming from the entrance of the school driveway. My passenger got into the taxi in a rush. He said he was being attacked. I saw a mob of schoolchildren surround the taxi. I drove off to save our lives,” Rajbal said.

“I could only hear bangs and thuds. About two or three guys from the mob followed me for about 200m, hitting the taxi. I could not see where I was driving,” Rajbal said.

The taxi’s back glass was shattered.

Rajbal had to use tape to hold the window together. The panels were dented in several places. The rear view mirror was broken, front and back indicator lights smashed, and the front windscreen cracked in two places.

“The damage will cost me R7000 to repair. Those involved must compensate me,” he said.

Rajbal was turned down three times by Berea police officers when he tried to report the incident.

“The police told me the school must handle the situation. They made an OB (occurrence book) entry. I have been let down. If I had run over one of the mob, I would have been jailed,” Rajbal said.

Soon after the Daily News made an enquiry at Berea police station, Rajbal received a case number for malicious damage to property.

Colonel Thembeka Mbhele, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, said Rajbal reported the matter at the Berea police station on Friday.

“Internal investigation will be conducted as to what happened to the docket that was opened on Monday. The complainant came to the station on Wednesday to make enquiries. He was advised to open another case, while internal investigations are still continuing,” Mbhele said.

