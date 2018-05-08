Durban - Patients go to hospital expecting a high level of medical care but at Chatsworth’s RK Khan Hospital, hungry patients have to help themselves during evening meal times - and also lend a hand to those who can’t get out of bed.

The Daily News has video footage that shows patients in a male ward serving tea to bedridden patients. It would seem that there are no kitchen staff in the evenings.

Patients who need to eat before taking final doses of medication at night, or those who are simply hungry, just have to help themselves.

Those who are weak or can’t get out of bed have to rely on the goodwill of fellow patients for food and something to drink.

The Daily News spoke to several patients, all of whom claimed there was nobody on duty in the evenings to see to their needs. None of them wanted to be named for fear of victimisation.

They also claimed that nurses refused to help them on the basis that it was “not part of their job description”.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

In the video that was made available to the Daily News, two male patients are seen serving other patients tea and slices of bread.

However, Durban chef Lungile Chili, owner of Sweet Chili Creations, a food service in Morningside, Durban, said this was a health hazard. She said her kitchen staff were trained to handle food to ensure it was safe for consumption.

“There is a high risk of person-to-person contamination. Humans are vectors of viruses and bacteria, more so in a hospital where patients are sickly and compromised. This is a huge concern and poses a great health risk,” said Chili.

But it is not just the unavailability of kitchen staff that has patients disgruntled. Many also complained about food being unpalatable and unappetising. According to them it often consisted of nothing more than a slice of dry bread with soya mince.

Several patients said they relied on family to bring them food, but this was not an option for those whose families lived far away.

“It is horrible. The food is so bad that I end up eating very little or nothing at all. It is not appetising and sometimes too little,” said one patient.

“It is usually soya mince soup with a slice of bread -sometimes curried potatoes with rice. If we are lucky, on some days there are a few pieces of sausage in the potato curry. Or we get curried samp that looks like dog food,” said another patient.

Patients at RK Khan Hospital in Chatsworth say most of their meals are a slice of dry bread with soya mince.

Everyone agreed that they did not expect luxury food at a government hospital but felt the food that was being served could be improved.

Dietitian Michelle Tolmay said a good diet was crucial for recovering patients as they needed energy sourced from food to enable the body to heal.

“A person who is sick already has a poor appetite. It becomes worse when the food does not look good,” she said.

Tolmay had worked at R K Khan Hospital and was aware of the financial constraints kitchen staff were faced with. She said despite the challenges they were expected to provide nutritious, appetising meals.

Meanwhile, patients also complained about the long delays they experienced waiting for surgeries, with some waiting for more than three months.

The Daily News spoke to a patient who has been waiting for a knee operation since February. He was scheduled to go to theatre this week after two postponements.

Even pregnant women were allegedly being turned away. One said her appointment was postponed until March because of limited space in the hospital’s theatre.

Another patient who was recovering after surgery told the Daily News he could not wait to get home because he feared catching an infection because of unhygienic conditions in wards and bathrooms.

Spokesperson for the KZN Department of Health Ncumisa Mafunda responds:

“R K Khan Hospital operates 4 to 5 theatres from Monday to Friday (excluding Public Holidays). One (1) emergency theatre runs after hours and on weekends. A second theatre is opened for life-threatening emergencies after hours (including weekends).

However, depending on the availability of a second anaesthetist, a second theatre is opened on a weekend (Saturday day and or Sunday) to operate on patients who do not require emergency lifesaving surgery.

A large number of trauma and surgical patients are seen at R K Khan Hospital and whenever a backlog develops strategies are put in place to clear the backlog.

It is difficult to comment specifically of the complaint of the patient who was allegedly injured in a shooting waiting for surgery without the details. It is not abnormal for patients requiring surgery after a previous surgery to be given an approximate date for further surgery (such as removal of a plate in cases of internal fixation of a fracture).

Due to a shortage of kitchen staff, which is being attended to, kitchen staff do not work at night. Ambulant, stable patients do at times assist with serving bed bound patients with tea at night. This did happen in the orthopaedic ward last week. However this was done under the supervision of the nurse on duty.

The menu served at the hospital is based on the 14 day menu cycle of the Department of Health (DOH) developed by DOH dieticians. This includes curried potatoes and lentils. Patients receive a minimum of 2 slices of bread, some ask and get more sandwiches. The last survey on food satisfaction conducted at the beginning of the year showed a 76% satisfaction for the food served. Dieticians monitor that the food served to patients to ensure that it is nutritious

Daily News