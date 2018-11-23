To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Durban - Thousands of shoppers broke into a frenzy when stores opened at midnight for Black Friday special deals in KwaZulu-Natal.



Black Friday is an international shopping trend where prices are slashed by 50%.





Clayton Govender, a sales representative for a store in Umhlanga's Gateway Theatre of shopping said he was in the mall since 10 pm last night to set up





Govender said Game Stores had a queue of people snaking down the corridors. Govender said stores have seen an increase in foot traffic. Govender praised the security teams for keeping things in order.





Video clips of the doors opening at some major stores showed people pushing their way through, people tripping over and a frantic rush for trolleys. Security guards and goods on display were pushed down by shoppers at the entrances.





While there were huge deals on offer, a post on Facebook by Dala U Crew received some colourful comments about the reality of the frenzy.





Sudhir Sangham said that people were queuing up at midnight so that they can save R2.50 on Coke and Simba Chips.





"People’s general level of intelligence seems to drop on Black Friday," he said.

Vishen Sholan Kanhai had some advice for people.





"Keep some money for next week or next week will be another black Friday,"she said.





Sushie Naidoo said, "These people won't wake up like this to go to temple or church."





An ardent shopper Zulfah Gabriel said most of the shoppers and her friends opted to shop online to avoid the queues.



