Dave Leppan, Chatsworth Acting station commander and Cuba(seated). The Chatsworth team of firemen Jay Naidoo, Galvin Ramanna and Naeem Aboobacar rescued Cuba from between two boundary walls in Chatsworth. Picture courtesy of Dave Leppan

Durban- A Chatsworth resident was delighted to be reunited with his pet dog Cuba who fell between his boundary while chasing lizards on Wednesday. Cuba had to be rescued by firemen.

The Chatsworth Fire station received a call from the homeowner to say his dog was wedged tight between two walls for well over 2 hours in Twinkle Terrace said Owen Singh, Durban Fire department Divisional Commander.

Eugene Moodley, owner of Cuba- a six-year-old Boerboel cross Boxer, said his domestic worker Krishnee Govender was hanging up washing, on the clothesline, when she noticed that the dog was missing. Cuba was always by her side. She panicked thinking Cuba might have run out when the gate opened. Moodley said she then noticed some bamboo shoots, between the boundary wall of the house, moving. She peered down to find Cuba in distress trying to get out of the confined space.

"It is a two and a half metre drop between the wall. Govender called me and I rushed home. Cuba weighs 65 KG. I tried to lift him up but could not get a grip. I fetched my son Cuan,17, from Sai school to assist. We both tried lifting him up but the space was not wide enough," Moodley said.





Video and pictures courtesy of SA Drone Ranger

Moodley then called the Chatsworth fire department for assistance.

Dave Leppan, Chatsworth Fire Acting station commander and Firemen Jay Naidoo, Galvin Ramanna and Naeem Aboobacar formulated a quick rescue plan.

Moodley, an account executive at a TBWA, said none of the firemen could get into the gap. Leppan then calmed the dog down and allowed it to familiarise itself with them. Once they gained Cuba's trust Leppan managed to get a bed sheet under Cuba.

"The firemen held the bed sheet on the corners.They slowly hoisted Cuba out. He was relieved but thirsty. He licked the firemen in appreciation. He has become quite a celebrity because of a video that has gone viral online. Everyone is checking up on how he is doing. Cuba could have died from exhaustion," Moodley said.

Moodley believes that because of the number of lizards on the edge of the wall basking in the sunlight Cuba might have tried to catch one but slipped and fell into the gap.

Fawzia Peer, eThekwini municipality Deputy mayor and head of the city's safety and security cluster, commended the firemen. She said that Durban firefighters were multi-skilled to handle emergency situations.

Leppan said: "It was a great outcome for all involved. So amazing to experience first hand the understanding of how animals know that you are there to help them. Cuba was extremely heavy to get out but having said that he was very cooperative in his own Rescue."

Moodley said his wife Preia, daughter Chloe,11, and his son have spoilt Cuba with snacks since the incident. Moodley said Cuba was a gentle giant but can be temperamental when it came to his territory. Moodley is planning to seal the gap between the walls soon.

Daily News