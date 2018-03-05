Two people were injured in a crash in Tugela on Tuesday morning. PICTURE : IPSS Medical Rescue

Durban - Two people were critically injured during a crash on the N2 southbound just before the Tugela bridge on Tuesday morning. It is alleged that a vehicle veered onto the northbound, oncoming lane and collided with the truck.

Paul Herbst of IPSS Medical Rescue said a third vehicle travelling behind the truck also collided with the truck.

“The driver and passenger of the first vehicle sustained critical injuries with the third passenger sustained minor injuries. All three patients required advanced life support intervention before being transported to hospital,” he said.

The driver of the truck and the occupants in the third vehicle were lucky to escape unharmed.

Closer to Durban, 16 people were injured in two separate crashes in Cowies Hill.

Russel Meiring, ER24 spokesperson said in the first crash, three people were injured when a vehicle overturned on the M13 before the Dawncliff turnoff in Cowies Hill.

“The patients were assessed and found to have sustained minor to moderate injuries. While attending to the first scene, a second collision occurred a short distance down the road. It was found that one taxi had rear-ended another. Assessments showed that 13 people had sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate. Fortunately, on both scenes, no serious injuries or fatalities were found,” Meiring said.

Paramedics treated the patients and thereafter transported them to various provincial hospitals for further treatment.

Daily News