Durban - Two business robbers were arrested by Umlazi K9 Unit members after robbing a supermarket and fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash and and airtime vouchers on Monday.

Colonel Thembeka Mbhele, police spokesperson said two armed men, aged 20 and 26 entered a supermarket and demanded cash and airtime vouchers.

“They took the items at gunpoint and fled the scene on foot. A case of business robbery was opened at Bhekithemba police station for investigation. Police received a complaint of two suspects who had robbed the supermarket in AA section, Umlazi and proceeded to the area. Whilst at Z section, the K9 members spotted the suspects fitting the description supplied and gave chase. Suspects fired several shots at police during the chase. Police retaliated and one of the suspects was wounded” said Mbhele.



