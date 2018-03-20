Durban - It is sometimes assumed the youth do not know enough about South Africa’s history, so for this year’s Human Rights Day, they were asked what the day meant to them.

Human Rights Day commemorates the Sharpeville Massacre that took place on March 21, 1960, when 69 people were killed during a protest against pass laws.

The day has a different meaning for everyone living in South Africa.

Young people from various parts of Durban shared their views.

What is Human Rights Day?





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Lindokuhle Chiliza said the day was a reminder of how hard South Africans fought to have what we have now. She said: “We have a sort of freedom now that is much different from what we had in the country before.”

Ashraf Lokhat said the day “means equality, freedom of speech, freedom of movement and better prospects for all”.

Sphesihle Njoli said: “Human Rights Day is about learning our responsibility towards society and how we need to treat other people the same way we want to be treated.

“The day is not just about me and my rights, it is about the next person.”

She added that it should also encourage people to be more tolerant of those around them.

Hlengiwe Madida said: “Human Rights Day means freedom and being included as Africans. It also means freedom to study. We have come very far and it’s important to celebrate the day.”

Sthandiwe Radebe said: “It means freedom for us as a country. Back then (during apartheid) we didn’t have rights as black people.

“Now I can say we’re free. We get to do things we couldn’t in the past, like go to any school we want.”

Is it significant to celebrate the day?

Overall, young people expressed that they strongly believed that the day was still significant.

Close friends Nqobile Maphalala and Samukelisiwe Majola agreed it was important to mark the day because it commemorated that South Africans could do whatever they wanted, unlike in the apartheid days.

Geena Warrior said we needed to feel proud of who we were by celebrating the day.

“We will always have problems, but we all need to respect each other as people. For at least one day, we must put everything aside and celebrate and be happy,” Warrior said.

Abdul Hamid Khan said: “The day is significant because it revives the spirit of respect for others because on other days, people may not show respect for people, but on this day they do.”

How the youth spends the day

Students and young people have busy schedules dealing with schoolwork, among other things, therefore many of them said they would spend the holiday studying or spending time with their families.

Samkelisiwe Majola said she would spend the whole day relaxing, for once.

Daily News