Water restrictions in parts of KwaZulu-Natal could be lifted after good rains recently saw the Midmar dam reaching 104 percent capacity. File Picture.

Durban - Water restrictions could be a thing of the past in the coming weeks as Umgeni Water plans to apply to have water restrictions lifted.

Shami Harichunder, Umgeni Water spokesperson said the water entity will be holding a meeting with the Department of Water and Sanitation to have restrictions that have been gazetted to be lifted in parts of Kwazulu-Natal.

He said this was a result of the good rains the province has experienced in the past couple of weeks. So good were the rains that Midmar dam was currently standing at 104 percent and was flowing into Albert Falls dam which was standing at about 35 percent Harichunder said.

He said the water body had planned that if water levels at its entire system were above 70 percent then it would consider removing restrictions. The levels for the whole system stands is between 72 and 73 percent he said.

“We have enough water to last us two years even if there is no rain,” Harichunder said.

The application will be made at Umgeni Water’s Joint Operation Committee. The committee includes eThekwini municipality, Department of Water and Sanitation and Msunduzi municipality among others.



Daily News