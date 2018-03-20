The Hawks have dismissed rumours that there are charges against Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan

Durban - The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) has set the record straight about alleged investigations into Public Enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan in relation to the SARS High Risk Investigation Unit probe.

Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, Hawks spokesperson, said there are no investigations nor impending charges preferred against Gordhan.

“The DPCI and the National Prosecuting Authority have formally charged three accused persons - Ivan Pillay, Johann van Loggerenberg and Andries Janse van Rensburg – and have been issued with summons to appear in the Pretoria Regional Court on April 9, 2018 on alleged charges of corruption and contravention of the Rica Act,” Mulaudzi said.

He said the reports circulating were not true.

“It is also not true that any official from the Hawks briefed the former Minister of Police, Fikile Mbalula, of any investigation against Minister Pravin Gordhan nor provide him with any information detailing developments and so called compelling evidence,” he said.

Mulaudzi added that the reports are an indication of an atrocious disregard for the truth and a total falsification of facts.

He said the DPCI will endeavour to reach out to members of the media where it could.

“We are however disappointed about being dragged into myths by some section of the media which are clearly intended to solidify and perpetuate untruths rather than facilitate their elimination,” Mulaudzi said.

