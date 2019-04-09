Nerissa Vallo. Picture: UKZN

Durban - If your working weeks exceeds 40 hours you are doing more harm than good. This was revealed on the research done by UKZN graduate Nerissa Vallo on the Impact of Working Hours on Employee Productivity.

Vallo passed her Master's of Business Administration cum laude.

She says her study was motivated by the critical need to maximize employee productivity.

The study, titled: The Impact of Working Hours on Employee Productivity: Case Study of Sabertek, compared the productivity of blue-collar employees working a standard 40-hour week with those working more than 40 hours.

“The findings were conclusive that working longer than 40 hours per week affects productivity,” said Vallo.

She added that many manufacturing organisations are struggling to meet weekly production targets within short time constraints.

“This is due to high customer demand but an insufficient capacity of resources.

"Therefore, workers are expected to work longer hours per week. Working longer hours leads to fatigue, stress and possible health issues for the workers in the long run and this can possibly affect their levels of productivity,” said Vallo.

The study makes an important contribution to both scholarly and work practices and the topic is timeous given the current debates on minimum wage, hours of work and productivity, she said.

“My study focused only on blue-collar workers within a manufacturing environment. There is an opportunity for future research, to focus on white-collar workers within the corporate sector such as banks, e.g. how do long working hours affect corporate workers,” she said.

Vallo says her interest in this area was sparked by a need to understand how the number of working hours of South African employees affects their productivity, especially when factoring in working times in comparison to European and Asian countries.

“Many European countries work fewer standard hours per week than South Africa, while employees in Asia can work up to 50 standard hours per week.”

Daily News