Durban - From New York to Auckland, Australia's Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton, whose comments about fast tracking visas for "persecuted" white farmers from South Africa to "civilised" Australia, has caught the world's attention.





Several newspapers reported on Dutton's remarks.





Here is a look at how some international newspapers covered the story which caused a minor diplomatic row between Australia and South Africa.













The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) said it will engage the Australian government Dutton's comments adding that it was regrettable that " the Australian government chose not to use the diplomatic channels available for them".













“The department is however engaging with the Australian Government on this matter. It must be stated again that the President Cyril Ramaphosa, Minister of Rural Development and Land Reform Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu have said on a number of public platforms and also when engaging with different stakeholders that the process of land redistribution would be orderly, within South African laws and taking into consideration both the social and economic impact," said the department.













AfriForum chief executive Kallie Kriel also waded into the debate and applauded Dutton for highlighting the issue of farm murders.