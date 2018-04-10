Durban - A grandmother has been stricken with panic and is now fearing the worst following the disappearance of her 22-year-old granddaughter who left their home four weeks without a trace.

Mbali Peggy Ngwane, the mother of a three-year-old son, left her home in KwaSanti, west of Durban on March 16 on her way to the city, but never returned.

Now her ill grandmother Elizabeth Biyela has been left with the burden of looking after Ngwane’s son.

She said that each day that passed by without a word from her or the police, brought her more stress and fear that maybe her granddaughter would never be found alive.

She said her granddaughter's phone has been on voice mail four the past four weeks.

Initially, she hoped that was visiting her boyfriend, but the boyfriends said she was not with him.

“She would never go away from home for such a long time. I fear that something bad has happened to her. Her son is missing her and asks about her all the time,” she said.

She said Ngwane was last seen wearing black jeans, orange shirt and a maroon jacket.

The grandmother said the young mother survived on her son’s social grant to raise her son and since her disappearance the child was suffering.

Police spokesperson Thulani Zwane appealed to anyone who might have information on her whereabouts to contact Warrant officer Stebe of Marianhill police station on 073 190 1442 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

