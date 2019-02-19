The PowerBall jackpot that was estimated at R210 million for Friday, 15 February 2019, has rolled to a gigantic estimated jackpot of R225 million!



This means that for the past 24 draws, no player has been able to play the correct combination of the 5 PowerBall numbers and the bonus number, in order to win th jackpot prize.





Meanwhile, three lucky players won the second division of the PowerBall jackpot and each walked away with R481 856.20.





On Friday, in celebration of the then highest jackpot, the National Lottery Operator ITHUBA, embarked on a campaign which they have called the #210PowerBallActsofKindness.





As part of the national campaign, ITHUBA surprised the public with "acts of kindness" which included randomly paying for customers’ fuel, groceries and taxi fare.





If the R225 million estimated jackpot is won on Tuesday, 19 February 2019, the winner or winners would be expected to never again worry about paying for basic bills such as groceries and fuel.





“We pay special attention to our jackpot winners and ensure that they receive the best financial advice that we have to offer, so that they can turn their winnings into a lifetime of wealth”, said Khensani Mabuza, Corporate Relations Executive at ITHUBA.





In addition to the National Lottery website and retailers, players can also enjoy the convenience of purchasing their tickets on the new National Lottery App. Players have until 8.30pm on the night of the draw to buy their tickets. The next PowerBall draw is on Tuesday, 19 February, at 9pm on eTV.



