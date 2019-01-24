Editor's choice
#RIPTuku: Artists, politicians mourn 'icon' Oliver Mtukudzi
Tributes poured in on Wednesday following news of the death of celebrated Zimbabwean musician Oliver "Tuku" Mtukudzi.23 January 2019 | Zimbabwe
New hijacking trend: How to avoid becoming victim
Don’t fall into a rut on your daily travels routes that make you forget to pay attention23 January 2019 | Daily News
Sarfraz Ahmed says sorry: My words were not directed towards anyone in particular
The International Cricket Council’s match referee for the series, Ranjan Madugalle of Sri Lanka, has begun an investigation into the matter.23 January 2019 | ODI
WhatsApp limits text forwards to five recipients to curb rumours
Facebook Inc’s WhatsApp messenger service is globally limiting the number of times a user can forward a message to five.21 January 2019 | International