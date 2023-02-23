Johannesburg - The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has urged and encouraged students whose applications for funding have been declined to urgently lodge appeals with the Independent Appeals Tribunal so that their rejections could be investigated and finalised. NSFAS said the tribunal was established to provide effective management of appeals from students whose applications for funding have been rejected or discontinued funding, in the case of continuing students.

This was to ensure that NSFAS responded to appeals in a way that contributed to the scheme’s supportive and fair funding environment, and is consistent with the principles of fairness, equal opportunity and natural justice. According to NSFAS, it had received 1 587 968 applications from prospective beneficiaries for the 2023 academic year and out of the number received, 300 803 applications have been rejected for various reasons, while others have not yet been finalised pending the submission of certain documents. “Applicants whose applications were unsuccessful will have an appeal option appear on their myNSFAS accounts and they click on it to start the appeal submission,” it said.

Most of the students complained about their application being rejected, while others mentioned that they could not access their portals. The scheme said the tribunal would be chaired by advocate Tommy Ntsewa joined by Yonke Twani, Zodwa Kula, Lubabalo Ndzoyiya, Lukhanyo Daweti, Nhlonipho Numalo, Wongani Mgwali, Thabelo Mofokeng, representing a cross-section of stakeholders, including South African Public Colleges Organisation, South African Union of Students, South African Technical and Vocational Education and Training Student Association and Department of Higher Education and Training. It further said that the tribunal will commence with the appeal process next week.

NSFAS advised students to lodge their appeals online via myNSFAS portal.