10 places to visit with your children these Easter holidays

We know that finding places to visit with the kids during the holidays can be a challenge but don’t worry, Ugu South Coast Tourism (USCT) got you covered. USCT CEO Phelisa Mangcu said they have noted an increasing drive towards trying something different in the great outdoors.

Story continues below Advertisment

“We've tailored a number of tourism experiences in line with this requirement. As a way to minimise the fuss of holiday planning, we’ve compiled a list that includes 10 of the region’s truly unique tourism excursions to try this Easter,” he said Here are 10 unique experiences to try on the KZN South Coast this Easter: 1. KZN South Coast Agri-CULTURE Tours

Enjoy a rural tourism excursion along the newly launched KZN South Coast Agri-CULTURE Tours. Explore the area’s lush subtropical farmlands and enjoy a taste of the KZN South Coast’s rich flavours. Sample freshly grown produce, locally brewed coffee, and farm-fresh baked goods, on a guided tour of the farming process. Fish, hike, quad bike or simply relax in this rural coastal setting. Included along the tour are BBS Farm, Animal Farm at B’s Guesthouse, Ubumbano Homestead, Beaver Creek Coffee Estate, Mac Banana, and Mpenjati Coffee. Picture: Supplied 2. Rickshaw Ride Experience Head to the beautiful Margate Beach for a unique Rickshaw Ride along the beachfront. Operated by Nethezeka Tourist Transport and Projects, visitors to Margate Beach can now enjoy a spectacular seaside tour before spending a day swimming, surfing or relaxing on the golden sands.

Story continues below Advertisment

Picture: Supplied 3.Oribi Vulture Viewing Hide For a distinctive wildlife experience, it’s worth stopping in at the Oribi Vulture Viewing Hide located near Oribi Gorge. This is an ecologically significant site, where visitors get the rare chance to view the endangered Cape Vultures, which gather to feed, mate and nest in their natural habitat. Nature lovers can enjoy the privilege of viewing this breeding colony of about 150 Cape Vultures up close. Picture: Supplied 4. Great Drives Out

Story continues below Advertisment

Enjoy a taste of the local culture through the Great Drives Out experiences. This is an authentic rural excursion that takes visitors into the area’s hinterland for something truly memorable. There’s the KwaXolo Caves Adventures, a mountainside hike along a cable-and-rung system, to caves covered in ancient San artwork. The KwaNzimakwe Multi-Trails is a trail network from Mpenjati Nature Reserve and, just inland of Shelly Beach is the Nyandezulu Experience, a guided tour across the Ntantana Mountain. Discover more about the local history at Ntelezi Msani Heritage Centre, a facility that touches on African history, indigenous knowledge, culture, and creative arts. Picture: Supplied 5.The World's Smallest Desert In Port Edward near the Wild Coast, visitors will find a number of exciting tourism offerings. One of these is the Red Desert Nature Reserve which – at only 200m in diameter – is the world’s smallest desert. The beautiful red soil of this archaeologically significant site contrasts against the green coastal forests and sparkling blue Indian Ocean!

Story continues below Advertisment

Picture: Supplied 6. Exciting Ocean Safaris and Diving in Marine Protected Areas Two of the KZN South Coast’s Marine Protected Areas are also world-class dive sites, attracting underwater adventurers from around the globe. Aliwal Shoal off Umkomaas and Protea Banks off Shelly Beach have been established to support healthy marine ecosystems, which are now home to a variety of big marine life such as sharks, whales, turtles, rays, king fish, yellow-fin tuna, and barracuda. There are several local dive charters for those wanting to go scuba diving, shark cage diving, freediving or even snorkelling in these areas, as well as boat charters for those who prefer to remain dry! Picture: Supplied 7. Trendy Beach Club and Shisanyama

Visitors in search of mouthwatering braai meat in a great outdoor setting should stop in at Senzi’s Shisanyama in Margate. The restaurant is centrally located and gives patrons a great opportunity to sample the local flavour.

Picture: Supplied 8. Mzamba Fossils and Petrified Forest The incredible Petrified Forest has great hikes among the trees, which were actually washed down rivers and deposited in the area millions of years ago. Visitors can enjoy a guided tour of this ancient forest, which includes viewing the Mzamba fossils – a series of marine fossil beds exposed along the prominent reefs near the Mzamba River. Picture: Supplied 9. Extreme adventures

Get over to Oribi Gorge and try one of the many Wild 5 Adventures on offer. These range from the adventurous to the extreme, all in one of the area’s most beautiful settings. Holidaymakers can experience some white-water rafting, paintball, quad biking or try the Wild Gorge Swing, which boasts the highest swing of its kind, dropping 55 storeys. Don’t miss out on taking a walk over the thrilling 80m cable suspension bridge, 130m off the ground or zipline across Oribi Gorge. Picture: Supplied 10. Surfing The KZN South Coast is a renowned surfing destination, home to some of the country’s top surfers and surf instructors, all ready to share their knowledge on the sport. Some of the best surfing spots to try out are Scottburgh, Umzumbe, Southbroom, and St Michael’s-on-sea – although with 58 beaches along the 120km coastal stretch, there are so many spots to try.