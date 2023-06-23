11 careers to consider if you want a job in SA

South Africa is critically short of skills in 140 professions. Young people trying to decide what to study for the best chance of getting a job – or experienced workers looking for a career change, may therefore want to select courses aligned with these careers.

Governments’ critical skills shortages lists allow employers to grant working visas to specific professionals outside of their home countries, so this is the route many people take when wanting to emigrate. Just as they research which skills are short in the countries they want to move to, and then study courses aligned to these careers, so should South Africans consider becoming qualified and experienced in in-demand careers here. Our unemployment rate was 32.9% in the first quarter of this year, so finding a job is a huge challenge, even with skills that may be in need. But if you have no means of emigrating, or no desire to, and are not looking at going the entrepreneurial route, you may want to consider being strategic when choosing a career path.

Of course, you also need to consider job satisfaction and ideally choose a field that you enjoy or are passionate about – after all, Mark Twain was famously quoted saying “Find a job you enjoy doing, and you will never have to work a day in your life”. Since there are 140 areas of skills shortage in South Africa though – according to the Department of Home Affairs’ most recent Critical Skills Shortage List, there is a good chance you may find one that will give you both employment and fulfilment. To help guide you, here are 11 professions on our country’s critical skills list, and the qualifications you will need to meet the job requirements.

1. Environmental manager Picture: SHVETS production/Pexels - Job description: Plans, organises, directs, controls, and coordinates the development and implementation of an environmental management system within an organisation by identifying, solving, and alleviating environmental issues such as pollution and waste treatment in compliance with environmental legislation and ensures corporate sustainable development.

- Qualification level required: Bachelor Honours Degree, Postgraduate Diploma, or Bachelor’s Degree – NQF Level 8 2. Climate change scientist Picture: Markus Spiske/Pexels

- Job description: Evaluates scientific data and carries out research on the climate to create predictive models of likely changes in the earth’s climate and concomitant impacts on natural ecosystems and civilisation. - Qualification level required: Master’s degree – NQF Level 9 3. Chemist

Picture: Pixabay - Job description: Studies the chemical and physical properties of substances, and develops and monitors chemical processes and production. - Qualification level required: Master’s Degree – NQF Level 9

4. Forensic accountant Picture: Mikhail Nilov/Pexels - Job description: Examines financial records to detect and deter fraud and white collar crime.

- Qualification level required: Bachelor Honours Degree, Postgraduate Diploma, or Bachelor’s Degree – NQF Level 8 5. Air traffic controller Picture: Victor Freitas/Pexels

- Job description: Ensures the safe and efficient movement of aircraft in controlled airspace and aerodromes by directing aircraft movements. - Qualification level required: National Certificate (NQF Level 4) and Air Traffic Qualification not benchmarked to the NQF. 6. Actuary

Picture: Tima Miroshnichenko/Pexels - Job description: Analyses mathematical, statistical, demographic, financial, or economic data to predict and assess the long-term risks involved in financial decisions and planning. - Qualification level required: Bachelor Honours Degree, Postgraduate Diploma, or Bachelor’s Degree – NQF Level 8

7. Industrial engineer Picture: Nappy/Pexels - Job description: Investigates and reviews the utilisation of personnel, facilities, equipment, and materials, current operational processes and established practices, to recommend improvement in the efficiency of operations in a variety of commercial, industrial, and production environments.

- Qualification level required: Bachelor Honours Degree, Postgraduate Diploma, or Bachelor’s Degree – NQF Level 8 8. Civil engineer Picture: Mikael Blomkvist/Pexels

- Job description: Plans, designs, organises, and oversees the construction and operation of civil engineering projects such as structural, transportation, or hydraulic engineering systems. - Qualification level required: Bachelor Honours Degree, Postgraduate Diploma, or Bachelor’s Degree – NQF Level 8 9. Architect

Picture: Karolina Grabowska/Pexels - Job description: Designs buildings and advises on the procurement of buildings, provides concepts, plans, specifications, and detailed drawings, and negotiates with builders. - Qualification level required: Master’s Degree – NQF Level 9

10. Anaesthesiologist Picture: Anna Shvets/Pexels - Job description: Provide health services in medicine confined to the speciality of anaesthesiology.

- Qualification level required: Medical degree Master of Medicine (Anaesthesiology) 11. Registered mental health nurse Picture: Laura James/Pexels

- Job description: Provides nursing care to patients with mental health/psychiatric illnesses as part of a multi-disciplinary team, in and out of health establishments as defined by the National Health Act (Act 61 of 2003) - Qualification level required: Diploma in Nursing & Mental Health/Psychiatry Job hiring trends in SA

The May issue of Career Junction’s Employment Insights report found these sectors to have seen the most growth in hiring activity in the previous three months: – BUILDING AND CONSTRUCTION – growth of 40% This includes employment in the following fields:

Building project management

Electrician

Quantity surveying – SALES– growth of 21% This includes employment in the following fields: Retail

Real estate/property agent

Representative/sales consulting

Account management – ADMIN, OFFICE, AND SUPPORT – growth of 18%