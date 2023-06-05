Independent Online
12 Students arrested for violent protests at Fort Hare University

A picture of a person in handcuffs.

A total of 12 students are expected to appear in court following violent protests at Fort Hare University in the Eastern Cape on Sunday. File image.

Published 46m ago

Durban - A total of 12 students have been arrested following violent protests at the University of Fort Hare in the Eastern Cape.

According to police, the students were arrested and charged with malicious damage to property and theft.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said: “This comes after a group of students allegedly ran amok, and looted a cafeteria and also damaged several University of Fort Hare properties at the campus in Alice.”

Nkohli said police were summoned to the scene just after 8pm on Sunday night.

“The university examination hall was slightly damaged, and its furniture was removed and torched just outside the hall.

“It is further alleged that a mob also damaged several surveillance camera systems and also looted the institution's cafeteria.”

Nkohli said it is believed that the “mayhem started” following an internal dispute about examinations.

Police said the suspects, aged between 19 and 22, are due to appear in the Alice Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

They face charges of malicious damage to property and housebreaking, and theft (business premises).

IOL earlier reported that students were unhappy that the mid-year exam timetable was “too congested.”

The university said that students and faculties were consulted about changes to the exam schedule weeks ago, adding that exams would go ahead as planned.

IOL

