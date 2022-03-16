120 computer tablets donated to Gauteng schools and the Kea Mpane Foundation

The Covid-19 pandemic has widened inequities that existed long before it began. The digital divide is one of them. How do we eliminate this problem? The private sector and the government need to work together to make a difference. Two Gauteng schools and the Kea Mpane Foundation, non-profit organisation, in Pretoria were the recipients of a state-of-the-art mobile digital library, each containing 40 computer tablets, a laptop and a printer, donated by by Astron Energy. The digital libraries were donated to the Simunye Primary School and Landulwazi Comprehensive School in Thokoza, Johannesburg, and the Kea Mpane Foundation in Arcadia, Pretoria.

Story continues below Advertisment

Learners at Simunye Primary School in Thokoza in Johannesburg were all smiles after receiving new classroom tablets. Pic: Supplied The non-profit organisation is aimed at building excellence in the supply chain industry by nurturing the next generation of professionals and young business minds.

Winny Dubazane, Astron Energy Social Investment Advisor, said the 120 tablets formed part of the company’s commitment to educational development initiatives in South Africa and to help prepare and support young people for a digital future. Ellen Shongwe, principal of Simunye Primary School said the digital libraries would alter the learning trajectory of pupils at the school. Astron Energy recently identified gaps around literacy and numeracy which impacted the ability of children to comprehend and engage effectively on STEM subjects (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics).

Story continues below Advertisment

“While STEM skills development programmes are critical, we have come to understand that in order for us to make a meaningful impact as an organisation, we have to address other critical skills which impact on the holistic development of the learner,” Dubazane said. “The result is that STEM has become STEAM (Science, Technology, Arts and Maths),” she said. “The aim is, not only to improve literacy levels, but to develop problem solving and process-based learning by developing skills in the critical areas of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. We are striving to provide our young learners with the best possible platform to succeed,” Dubazane concluded. Astron Energy is committed to continued investment in the STEAM space to help develop the next generation of scientists and engineers.

Story continues below Advertisment