167 top achievers get IIE’s Varsity College scholarships worth R25m

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

OVER a hundred top-performing 2020 matric pupils have been awarded academic scholarships worth R25 million from The IIE’s Varsity College. The R25m Scholarship Programme given to 167 pupils launched last year is the largest of its kind in South Africa. The recipients, who will commence their studies this year, will be supported for the duration of their chosen qualifications. Louise Wiseman, managing director of The IIE’s Varsity College, said although 250 scholarships were available, only 167 of the applicants met the strict criteria. “We received close to 600 applications and these were vetted by an academic committee on each campus.

"As part of the application, potential recipients were required to submit a 600-word motivation with their academic records. We’re delighted to welcome our scholarship recipients onto our campuses this year.

“Each recipient is passionate and committed to self-development and has displayed a great desire to work diligently to achieve their dreams and goals," said Wiseman.

Applications were submitted in one of three categories, which were Excellence Scholarships, Achiever Scholarships and Rising Stars Scholarships.

All the scholarships have a merit requirement, and some have an income criterion and are reserved for applicants from less economically advantaged households.

The Scholarship Programme has been long in planning. Wiseman emphasised that all scholarship recipients will continue to be supported throughout the duration of their qualifications.

“We’re looking to expand the programme and introduce opportunities for corporates to become involved in providing additional sponsorship which will help recipients in their respective fields.

“Corporate sponsorships and/or partnerships will benefit future recipients with securing mentorships, internships and the like,” said Wiseman.