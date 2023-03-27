191 cases of sexual misconduct reported, four educators struck off SACE roll

Joburg - The DA has questioned the disciplinary proceedings done by the SA Council for Educators (SACE) on reported cases of sexual misconduct. The Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, revealed that 191 cases of sexual misconduct were reported to SACE and four teachers were struck off the roll.

Of the 191 cases, 23 disciplinary hearings were conducted against the specified teachers for sexual misconduct, 19 were found guilty of sexual abuse only and four of the teachers were struck off indefinitely. Motshekga was responding to written parliamentary questions by the DA. The 2022 crime statistics indicated that 294 rapes were reported to have happened on the premises of educational institutions (schools, universities, colleges and daycare facilities).

The DA raised concerns that SACE only instituted 23 disciplinary proceedings last year which was 12% of the reported sexual misconduct. SACE stated that some cases were closed due to a lack of evidence to substantiate the allegations, deliberate unavailability of complainants to assist with the investigation/disciplinary proceedings and witnesses refusing to co-operate with the council. According to the DA, the complainants’ reluctance to co-operate with SACE in investigating and disciplining their alleged abusers indicated a perceived bias against the victims of abuse.

The DA urged the council to take responsibility to ensure that disciplinary hearings were environments where alleged victims and witnesses felt safe and protected from trauma. It added that evidence and testimony from both parties were examined in an objective and sensitive manner. It further said SACE should take appropriate steps to better categorise cases to ensure effective oversight of processes and procedures. “Without a thorough analysis of data, no institution can critically access its effectiveness,” it said.

“In a country where sexual crimes are ever on the rise, schools must be safe havens where learners, educators and staff should only focus on quality education. In holding abusers to account, SACE plays a crucial role in creating a safe environment. “The council must ensure that victims of sexual abuse are protected when reporting these crimes and that guilty abusers suffer the consequences for their heinous actions,” the DA said. [email protected]