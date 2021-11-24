200 bursaries for engineering and computer science students

Train manufacturer Gibela Rail Transport Consortium is calling for applications for 200 bursaries in 2022. Study fields include engineering, manufacturing, computer science, supply chain and logistics, and various trade fields – for both universities and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions.

Gibela’s bursaries include full tuition and a book allowance. The bursaries are granted for one year and are renewable on an annual basis based on academic performance. Bursary applicants must be: South African citizens with a South African bar coded identity document.

Enrolled or intending to enrol at a South African TVET institution (current N3/N4 candidates are encouraged to apply). Enrolled or intending to enrol at a South African university or university of technology (current first- and second-year candidates are encouraged to apply). Able to demonstrate potential for academic success.

In need of financial assistance. In a statement, Gibela said it was revitalising South Africa’s railway industry by manufacturing state-of-the-art commuter trains in the country. The company has a R51-billion contract with the South African government to manufacture 600 trains for Prasa. It is heavily committed to upskilling and training South Africans to be able to participate in this industry that has the potential to grow in South Africa. In addition, its core function of improving commuters’ experience through its trains. Gibela is very conscious of uplifting the communities in which it operates, as well as having a broader social impact across South Africa in terms of education, skills development, local content production and ultimately economic empowerment.

Gibela bursaries for study at a university or university of technology are available in the following disciplines: Electrical, electronic, mechanical, metallurgical, and industrial engineering Computer science and information technology

Accounting Supply chain and logistics management The prerequisites for applying for a Gibela bursary at a university or university of technology are:

A matric with level 6 for Mathematics, Physical Science and Accounting, and level 5 for English Written proof of acceptance for admission to a South African university or university of technology Gibela bursaries to study at TVET institutions are available for the following professions:

Boilermakers Electricians Mechanics

Fitters and turners Millwrights Welders

Pattern-makers Vehicle-builders Plumbers

Control and instrumentation technicians The prerequisites for a Gibela bursary at a TVET institution are: A matric with Mathematics and Science, and English at level 4