3 ways teachers can use social media to help students study

According to a recent study, teachers around the world are incorporating social media into their classrooms to engage students both online and in person. Social media is helping to shape and influence how students learn and interact daily. The involvement of social media whether through live-streaming of an event, a like, or comment on a post seems to excite students more than a regular classroom set-up. Students are using various online tools to enhance their learning. It will not be wrong to say that social media and education go hand-in-hand in the modern world.

Story continues below Advertisment

Sakina Qasim Zaidi from The International School, says why not use social media to benefit the students and welcome this in schools as well? Here are the 3 benefits: 1. Use social media platforms to stream live lectures and host discussions Teachers can create class groups and stream live lectures, post discussion questions, assign homework and make class announcements. Parents should also be marked in the emails to maintain transparency while using social media.

2. A stronger community through social media The school administration and principal can use social media as an effective channel of communication, for example, sharing school news and achievements via social networks, holding online meetings with the parents, or even using the social media platform for launching new initiatives and projects for the school. Parents seeking admission usually check the school activities on its social media pages so do not lose this opportunity.

Story continues below Advertisment

3. Learning management systems LMS is a networking software that delivers educational programmes for schools and colleges. Social media learning in LMS can include instant chat functions, video, forums to share info, and other lesson resources to help students. Other social learning benefits are live conferencing systems, webinar capability, shared group reviews, blogs, and more.

Story continues below Advertisment